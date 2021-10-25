Madhya Pradesh: Muslim youth booked for putting 'Black Flag' on temple in Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim youth has been arrested for allegedly putting black flag atop a temple in Sagar town late Sunday night, police sources said on Monday.

The incident came to light after a group of people from Hindu organizations created ruckus in the locality and also staged a sit-in at Cantt police station late Sunday night.

The police have registered a case against the youth identified as Sageer Rayen, a resident of Qazi Muhalla of Sagar town and arrested him.

The family members of Rayen, however, refuted the allegations and claimed that he was hired by the temple owner for illumination of the temple, situated at Tin Batti square in the town.

“He was hired for illumination of the temple. He put black cloths to make the illumination more beautiful. He was not aware of any religious sentiment. The temple owner later asked him to remove the cloth as it was disturbing the beauty of the illumination. He climbed up the temple again to remove the cloth. In the meantime, a group of people gathered and started raising slogans against my community,” Rayen’s elder brother Rashid Rayen told Free Press over phone.

He also claimed that Sageer was dull-minded and was also taking consultation from a doctor in Bhopal. “I guarantee, he didn’t put black cloth deliberately,” Rashid added.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Sagar, Vikram Singh that there was a law and order situation, therefore the youth was arrested.

“It came to fore that the youth was hired for illumination and is also dull-minded. We are yet to verify it. We have started an investigation weighing all aspects,” he said.

