Madhya Pradesh: Tourism sector reels under Covid shock, may not cross 2020 figures

BHOPAL:The tourism sector in the state is yet to recover from the devastating impact of the Covid pandemic. The tourist arrivals in the state, both domestic and foreign, in 2021 may not cross even 2020 figures.

According to data compiled by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC), only 1.03 crore tourists visited the state in the first seven months this year (January-July). This is a sharp fall not only from 2019, when the corresponding figure was 8.90 crore, but even from 2020, when despite the first wave of the pandemic, 3.09 crore tourists had come to state.

This year, the tourist footfall in the state has been just 1.03 crore, of whom only 4,646 were foreigners. Last year, 3.09 crore tourists visited the state of whom 96,916 were foreigners. In 2019, which was a 'normal' year, 8.90 crore tourists arrived of whom 3.28 lakh were foreigners.

Madhya Pradesh is known for its wildlife and heritage tourism. The state has the biggest forest cover and has 11 national parks and 24 wildlife sanctuaries. It is the country's Tiger State, Gharial State and Leopard State. It boasts of three UNESCO World Heritage sites - Sanchi, Khajuraho and Bhimbetka.

The number of foreign tourists too has decreased. That may be due to Covid scare and suspension of international flights. Their numbers have fallen from 3.28 lakh in 2019 to a mere 4,646 in 2021, which is a drop of almost 98.5%. In 2020, 96,000 foreign tourists visited the state. Their number this year is just 4.8% of what was last year.

63% go on pilgrimage

In 2021, among domestic tourists, Maihar accounts for almost one-third of the total visitors. A staggering 33 lakh domestic tourists visited Maihar, followed by Chitrakoot (12.5 lakh), Ujjain (7.17 lakh), Salkanpur (5.8 lakh), Omkareshwar (3.97 lakh), Bhojpur (2.21 lakh), Maheshwar (81,000) and Hoshangabad (61,000).

Thus, almost 63% (65.98 lakh) of total (1.03 core) domestic tourists to state chose to visit eight places of pilgrimage. As for foreign tourists, Hoshangabad has emerged as the most favourite destination. Among the places, which have not been visited by a single foreign tourist so far this year are Bhojpur, Omkareshwar and Ujjain.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 07:06 PM IST