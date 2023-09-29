Madhya Pradesh Tourism Quiz Held, Seoni Team Wins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The annual Madhya Pradesh Tourism Quiz 2023 was held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre here on Friday.

About 156 students from 52 districts took part in the quiz, each team comprised three students.

The event kicked off with a morning quiz round that pitted district against district in a battle of wits. As the dust settled, six standout teams emerged victorious, earning their spots in the thrilling final round known as Multimedia Round.

These teams hailed from Dhar (Hanuwantiya), Satna (Ekatm Dham), Mandsaur (Sair Sapata), Seoni (Mitaavali Padaavli), Sidhi (Sailani Island) and Dindori (Mahakal Lok).

Seoni's team secured the first position, closely followed by Sidhi in second place and Mandsaur took the third spot. Satna, Guna and Dhar secured fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

The event also featured a special treat for participants as they will get the opportunity to witness air show organised by Indian Air Force on September 30.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)