Bhopal: Heritage Walks & Quiz For Slum Students At State Museum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an effort to raise awareness about culture and historical heritage among youths and students of slum areas, the state archaeology department will organise a heritage walk and quiz at State Museum here on Sunday.

Commissioner of Archaeology, Archives, and Museums said initiative coincided with birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 and aims to acquaint youths of slum areas with rich archaeological and cultural heritage of the state.

Following the heritage walk, a quiz will be held based on the galleries visited at State Museum. Prizes and certificates will be awarded to winners.

The initiative draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's stay at Maharishi Valmiki Temple in New Delhi during 1946-1947. During that period, Gandhi expressed a strong desire to educate youths residing in slum areas. The heritage walk seeks to fulfil the vision by introducing historical heritage to youths and students of slum areas, fostering a deeper understanding of their cultural roots.

