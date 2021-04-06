Madhya Pradesh to get 350 ventilators from Centre this week: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the central government is going to give 350 ventilators to the state this week. Chouhan has also said the ministers will review the district administration’s work to arrest the corona pandemic. He made the above statements at a video-conferencing at Minto Hall on Tuesday.

The chief minister also held discussions with his ministerial colleagues through video-conferencing. He said the number of beds, which was 24,000, would be increased to 36,000. The suggestions given by the ministers in connection with the checking of the pandemic would be implemented, he said.

Facilities at private hospitals would be bolstered and costs of all kinds of corona testing fixed, Chouhan added. The rates for various kinds of corona tests were fixed last week, he said, adding that steps were being taken to fix the rates for use of ventilators and other pathological tests.

Chouhan said that efforts would be intensified to check the pandemic in Shahajapur and that a team from Bhopal would be sent there. Plans were afoot to set up new corona care centres in the private hospitals, he said, adding that the poor would get the benefits of Ayushman Yojana.

Additional chief secretary Mohd Suleman made a presentation before the ministers saying a campaign was launched to educate the public about how to keep corona away. He said the chief minister, himself, was leading the campaign.