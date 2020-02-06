Madhya Pradesh: To counter complaining lot, CMO keeps records of work recommended by legislators

BHOPAL: The Chief Minister’s secretariat has begun to keep the records of all the works as recommended by the Congress legislators.
The records are being kept after they complained that the government did not pay any heed to them.
The CM’s secretariat has also made a computer file of the works recommended by those legislators who are supporting the government.
The file contains the serial numbers and names of the assembly constituencies of those law-makers.
The file also contains the details of work mentioned by those MLAs.
Details of the recommendations made by the MLAs for transfer of officers and those of the work they wanted to get done through CM’s secretariat are also available in the file.
The file also contains information about financial aid given from CM’s discretionary funds on the legislators’ recommendations.
Whenever the MLAs complain to CM that their work has not been done, he takes out the file and puts it up before them.
The details about the progress of any work recommended by the legislators can also be found in the file.
The file contains the information about the works which have not been done and the reasons for it.
Officer-on-special duty at the CM’s secretariat, Praveen Kakkad, has been given the charge of coordinating the works recommended by legislators.
Besides the officers in the CM’s Secretariat, Kakkad is coordinating with the officers posted to various departments.
He carries a list containing the names of each MLA, the work they have recommended and the status of such work.
Such MLAs as are supporting the government alleged that the government was not paying any attention to the work recommended by them.
Laxman Singh and Munnalal Goyal opened a front against the government. After the last assembly session, other Congress legislators held a meeting and complained that they were not getting adequate attention from the government.
Since the Congress has only 114 legislators, Kamal Nath directed the officers and the ministers to deal with the complaints of MLAs with sensitivity.
After the CM’s secretariat has begun to keep records of the legislators’ works, the number of their complaints has declined.
Still unhappy with ministers
The MLAs are getting attention at the CM’s secretariat. But some of the legislators are still angry with certain ministers for not doing their work.
Many ministers are not serious about the work recommended by the legislators so they are still angry with the ministers.
