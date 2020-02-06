Madhya Pradesh: To counter complaining lot, CMO keeps records of work recommended by legislators

BHOPAL: The Chief Minister’s secretariat has begun to keep the records of all the works as recommended by the Congress legislators.

The records are being kept after they complained that the government did not pay any heed to them.

The CM’s secretariat has also made a computer file of the works recommended by those legislators who are supporting the government.

The file contains the serial numbers and names of the assembly constituencies of those law-makers.

The file also contains the details of work mentioned by those MLAs.