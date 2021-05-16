Madhya Pradesh: Tigress found dead in Panna reserve; 4th death in 10 days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A radio-collared tigress was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve, a senior forest official said on Sunday.

This is the fourth tiger death reported from the state in 10 days. The carcass of the tigress, identified as P-213 (32), was found on Saturday in Gahrighat range of the Panna Tiger Reserve, located over 350 km from Bhopal, the official said.

The tigress was spotted with swelling in its left leg on May 12, he said, adding the feline was then tranquilised and later released after being provided medical treatment.

On Saturday, forest officials reached the spot after getting information about the carcass. They did not find any illegal activity there, the official said. The tigress seems to have died of natural causes, he said.