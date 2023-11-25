 Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Spotted In Kuno National Park, Officials Shift Cheetahs In Enclosures To Avoid Big Cat Fight
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Tiger Spotted In Kuno National Park, Officials Shift Cheetahs In Enclosures To Avoid Big Cat Fight

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Spotted In Kuno National Park, Officials Shift Cheetahs In Enclosures To Avoid Big Cat Fight

Keeping safety in mind, the Namibian and South African leopards have been shifted to large enclosures.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Enters The ‘Home Of Leopards,’ Kuno National Park | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger has entered the Kuno National Park-- known as the 'home of Cheetahs’ and has been roaming all around for the last two days leaving pugmarks, said the officials.

“Tigers movements are traced in Kuno once in a while. A tiger has been wandering here for 2 days. But it is not yet clear whether the tiger belongs to Ranthambore National Park or somewhere else,” said Kuno DFO Thirukural R.

Cheetah shifted to enclosures

Keeping safety in mind, the Namibian and South African Cheetahs have been shifted to large enclosures of Kuno national Park as there is a possibility of fighting between both the tiger and the Cheetahs.

Read Also
MP: Protective 'Mama' Tigress Hides Newly-Born Cubs Before Going On Hunt In Nauradehi Sanctuary
article-image
Tiger Pug Mark

Tiger Pug Mark | Representative Photo

Read Also
7 Lesser-Known Heritage Forts & Palaces To Visit In Madhya Pradesh
article-image

Tiger’s Video Viral 

A video of a tiger roaming around the Kuno has also gone viral on social media. A tiger is seen walking on the rough paths of the forest. However, the Kuno administration has confirmed that the video is from Kuno forest. 

Tourists Can’t See Leopard

Tourists coming to Kuno are not allowed to reach near the leopard enclosure. In such a situation, the visitors can only see the leopards and other wild animals who are kept in the open in the national park. 

Read Also
Indore Artists Use Broken Swings, Tire Rims To Carve India’s 1st Replica Of Ayodhya Ram Temple Out...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Spotted In Kuno National Park, Officials Shift Cheetahs In Enclosures To Avoid...

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Spotted In Kuno National Park, Officials Shift Cheetahs In Enclosures To Avoid...

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Succumbs To Electrocution In Shahdol, 11 Detained On Poaching Charges

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Succumbs To Electrocution In Shahdol, 11 Detained On Poaching Charges

Bhopal: Master Potters' Creations Dazzle Art Lovers At ‘Potters Market 2023’ In Gauhar Mahal...

Bhopal: Master Potters' Creations Dazzle Art Lovers At ‘Potters Market 2023’ In Gauhar Mahal...

MP: Protective 'Mama' Tigress Hides Newly-Born Cubs Before Going On Hunt In Nauradehi Sanctuary

MP: Protective 'Mama' Tigress Hides Newly-Born Cubs Before Going On Hunt In Nauradehi Sanctuary

7 Lesser-Known Heritage Forts & Palaces To Visit In Madhya Pradesh

7 Lesser-Known Heritage Forts & Palaces To Visit In Madhya Pradesh