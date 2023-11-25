Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Spotted In Kuno National Park, Officials Shift Cheetahs In Enclosures To Avoid Big Cat Fight

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Enters The ‘Home Of Leopards,’ Kuno National Park | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger has entered the Kuno National Park-- known as the 'home of Cheetahs’ and has been roaming all around for the last two days leaving pugmarks, said the officials.

“Tigers movements are traced in Kuno once in a while. A tiger has been wandering here for 2 days. But it is not yet clear whether the tiger belongs to Ranthambore National Park or somewhere else,” said Kuno DFO Thirukural R.

Cheetah shifted to enclosures

Keeping safety in mind, the Namibian and South African Cheetahs have been shifted to large enclosures of Kuno national Park as there is a possibility of fighting between both the tiger and the Cheetahs.

Tiger Pug Mark | Representative Photo

Tiger’s Video Viral

A video of a tiger roaming around the Kuno has also gone viral on social media. A tiger is seen walking on the rough paths of the forest. However, the Kuno administration has confirmed that the video is from Kuno forest.

Tourists Can’t See Leopard

Tourists coming to Kuno are not allowed to reach near the leopard enclosure. In such a situation, the visitors can only see the leopards and other wild animals who are kept in the open in the national park.