Madhya Pradesh: Tiger hugs tree, marks its territory in a unique way at Pench Tiger Reserve, Seoni

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Safari continues in the monsoon season in the buffer zone under the Pench Tiger Reserve of MP Seoni. Tourists entering through the Rukhad Gate of the buffer zone got a very special sight during last evening's safari.

Popular tiger Kingfisher was seen marking its territory in his special style

In a viral video, the tiger got down in the swollen drain and reached near a tree. He clung to the tree to mark the territory. It appeared as if the tiger was hugging the tree and caressing it.

Few moments later, the tiger left the tree and went ahead.

According to the experts, it’s a rare sight to see a tiger marking its territory in this style. Tourists captured the beautiful sight which went viral in no minutes.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:39 AM IST