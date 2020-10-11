Madhya Pradesh: Three state shooters to attend India camp for Olympic core group

Three shooters from the state have been selected for India camp of Olympic core group rifle shooters. Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, Chinki Yadav and Sunidhi Chouhan will attend the India camp to be held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi.

The National Rifle Association of India will hold the camp in two stages. The first stage will be held from October 15 to November 10 while the second will be held from November 18 to December 17.

Eighteen male and fourteen female shooters from across the country will train under high-performing international coaches. Rifle coach Oleg Mikhailov, pistol coach Smirnov Pavel and skeet coach Ennio Falco will oversee the training. The chief pistol coach of the academy, Jaspal Rana, and rifle coach Suma Shiroor will also take part in the camp.

Sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia congratulated all three shooters and said the camp will pave their path to Olympics. They also met the director of sports and youth welfare, Pawan Kumar Jain, at TT Nagar Stadium.