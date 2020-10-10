Bhopal: Ex-employees booked for cheating logistics firm worth Rs 17 lakh

BHOPAL: The Misrod police have booked two men for cheating a logistics firm they had worked with and were fired. To avenge the action by the management against them, they caused loss to the firm to the tune of Rs 17 lakh.

The firm’s truck carrying packets of Surf Excel were diverted by the accused from its original route to some undisclosed location in Indore. The truck was then unloaded in Misrod instead of its original location. It had caused the Zinka logistics firm a loss of Rs 17 lakh.

Misrod SHO Niranjan Sharma said accused Omprakash Mishra and Shobhit Porwal worked with the firm and were expelled in December 2019 and February 2020 respectively. To avenge it, they decided to cause a loss to the company. As they were known to the drivers working with the firm, they asked one of the drivers to unload a truck at Misrod. The truck was heading towards Indore from Mandideep.

The incident occurred in August this year. Later, the company came to know about the loss of goods and carried out a departmental inquiry. In the inquiry, they found Mishra and Porwal to be behind the fraud. They approached police where a complaint was taken and an FIR was registered on Saturday.