Madhya Pradesh: Three police stations run by sub inspectors get inspectors

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-inspectors ran several police stations in the city for a long time, but now, inspectors have been posted to three important police stations in the city, official sources said.

Permanent in charges were posted to several police stations after Mayank Awasthi had taken over as superintendent of police in the district, sources further said.

Besides, there were no inspectors at police stations in Mandi, Budhni and in Gopalpur. In charge town inspectors were running those police stations.

According to sources in the police department, the officials raised questions for running those police stations with the help of sub-inspectors; whereas inspectors were posted to the police line.

A sub-inspector is still running the police station in Parvati area in the city, sources said, adding that still are inspectors in the police line.

According to sources, sub-inspector Kamlesh Chouhan was posted to Budhni as town inspector. Now, Vikas Khinchi has been posted there as inspector.

Similarly, sub-inspector Rajendra Vyas was holding the charge of Gopalpur police station. Now, inspector Munnalal thakkar has been posted there.

In the same way, sub-inspector Arjun Jaiswal was holding the charge of Mandi police station. Now, inspector Pushpendra Singh Rathore has been posted there.

S-I Avnish Maurya has been posted as in charge of Amlaha outpost. Similarly, S-I Priya Parte has been sent as in charge of Mahila police station.

Awasthi said that town inspectors had been posted to Mandi, Budhni and Gopalpur police stations, and Parte would take charge of Mahila Thana (Women’s police station).

