Madhya Pradesh: Three naxal gunned down in Balaghat

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Balaghat police and Hawk forces have gunned down three Naxal in the jungle of Lodhagi of Lanji area under Bahela police post, on Monday morning, said home minister Narottam Mishra to media, here on Monday. The chief minister announced a turn promotion and gallantry award to the force personnel involved in the combat.

The minister added that the divisional committee member Nagesh was having a reward of Rs 15 lakh, and the two area commanders Manoj and one woman Rame killed in the gunfight that took place in the jungle of Lodhagi of Bahela police post area. Both area commanders was having a reward of Rs 8 lakh each on their arrest. This area adjoins the state of Maharashtra.

The police have also seized Naxal literature, AK-47, 303, and 12 bore gun and cartages from the encounter site.

The other allies of the Naxal had fled from the spot.

The Balagaht police are regularly combating the naxal in the area,

On July 9, 2019, the two wanted Maoists, including a woman cadre gunned down in an encounter in the jungles of the Balaghat district. Slain Maoists carried a reward of Rs 14 lakh each.

The slain Maoists identified as Mangesh and Nande, both carrying rewards of Rs 14 lakh each declared by MP, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra government were gunned down in the dense forests in the Lanji area.

On December 12, 2020, the Balaghat police have gunned down two women naxal under the Kiranpur police station in two days.

One Sobha was killed in the cross-firing on the night of December 11th. She was a resident of Gadchiroli of state Chhattisgarh.

One more woman Savitri was killed in the encounter in the morning, she was the resident of Gangnoor of Bijapur in of state Chhattisgarh. The police have seized the ins rifle and live cartages.

It is assumed that two platoons, Vistar Platoon-2 and Vistar Platoon-3 of the CPI(Maoists) Kavardha-Balaghat (KB Division) are working on the plans to establish a left-wing extremist (LWE) corridor from Kavardha to Dindori via Balaghat and Mandla districts. Their wings are operating in the state.