Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, four injured as car overturns in Rajgarh district

Rajgarh: Three persons, two of them teenagers, were killed and four others injured when their car overturned while returning home in Rajgarh district after taking part in a marriage function, a police official said on Friday.

The accident took place near Dhaturia village on the Jirapur-Machalpur road on late Thursday night, about 42 km from the district headquarters, Jirapur police station incharge Ramakant Upadhyay said.

All victims were returning to their village Sadalpur after attending a marriage function, he said, adding prima facie it appears the incident took place due to over-speeding. The deceased were identified as Roshan Dangi (35), Omprakash Sharma (18) and Hariom Dangi (16), the police said. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Jhalawar town in neighbouring Rajasthan, they added.