Madhya Pradesh: Three dead as sleeper bus tramples over bike

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three people died in a horrific road accident in Jabalpur late on Thursday night. The incident happened in Tilwara police station area when a high speeding sleeper bus crushed three bike borne travellers. All the three people died on the spot.

The three victims, identified as Summi Thakur (45), Nanhe Thakur (32) and Sunil Gaud (35), were residents of Dulhakheda under Chargawan police station area.

Tilwara sub inspector Lekhram Nadodiya said, “The incident happened at around 12:00 am. We received information that a high speeding truck hit a bike and trampled over it at Chargawan turn, a few metres ahead of Tilwara.”

Relatives of the victims said that the victims were farmers and had gone to Jabalpur to sell their crops.

Police have seized the bus involved in the accident and sent the bodies for postmortem. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Later, Congress MLA, Sanjay Yadav who met the family members of the victims said that the Chargawan road should be declared a black spot as accidents are being reported from the area regularly.