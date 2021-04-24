Madhya Pradesh: Surya Company supplies oxygen, minister bows down to management

BHOPAL: The shortage of oxygen caused chaos throughout Gwalior late in the night on Friday. After that, when Surya Company in Malanpur supplied oxygen, energy minister Pradumnya Singh Tomar bowed down before the management of the firm.

Surya Company closed its plant and supplied 250 cylinders of oxygen to Gwalior, Bhind and Morena. Tomar reached the Malanpur plant of the company on Saturday and discussed with the firm’s management about the availability of oxygen. The management then shut the plant and supplied oxygen cylinders for medical purposes. That will help many hospitals which were worried about the shortage of oxygen.

Tomar, along with the collector and superintendent of police, remained busy through the night on Friday making arrangements for oxygen. Besides talking to Surya Company, the minister got a few cylinders from some manufacturers who use oxygen for their units. He sent those cylinders to hospitals. Tomar said that Surya Company had done great work to serve humanity, and this was the reason why he bowed down before its management. He appealed to other industries to make oxygen available to hospitals.