Madhya Pradesh: State’s Muskan Kirar takes India to finale, brings home a silver from World Archery Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP's Muskan Kirar bags silver medal with Jyothi Surekha and Priya Gurjar in compound women's archery at the World Archery Championship held in Yankton, USA during early hours of Saturday.

Ranked seventh in the world, the women team with 224 points was in roaring form and held their nerves as they stunned hosts USA 226-225 to enter the final earlier on Thursday.

Muskan ranks 28 in the world championship. She has won one bronze medal at 2019 World Championship, 2 silver at World Cup, one silver at Asian Games and seven medals at other international championships.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 02:00 AM IST