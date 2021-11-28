Madhya Pradesh: State ranking tourney ends with new rising star category award

Bhopal/Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): The seven-day MP State Ranking Tennis Tournament 2021 concluded at Springfield World School in Vidisha on Sunday.

The final matches enthralled the spectators with neck-to-neck competition.

In the final rounds, the matches were played in under-12, under-14 and under-18 categories for boys and in under-14 category for girls, alongside men's singles, women's singles, and men's doubles.

The final match of under-12 was played between Bhopal’s Subrata Diwakar and Sohan Mamtani. The former won the match 6-3; 6-4 hitting a brilliant forehand ground stroke through excellent service.

In the under-14 boys’ final, Khushveen Jeffrey from Indore beat Surya Pratap Kumre from Bhopal 6-2, 6-1 and won the title.

Vedika Shridhar from Indore won the girls’ under-14 final trophy defeating Tasneem Tayebi from Indore 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Akash Nandwal from Indore won the men’s singles title defeating Rounak Wadhwani from Bhopal. Nandwal was also the defending player for the title.

In the men’s doubles, the duo of Akash and Virbhadra defeated pair of Alok and Ronak in the finals winning two consecutive sets through their best services.

Rubita Meena from Bhopal and Ganeshi Aniya from Indore faced each other in the women’s singles, with Aniya ultimately taking over the title defeating the former 6-1, 6-1.

Pushpendra Singh Jat won the title of Rising Star of Tennis for his performance at the tournament.

Winners:

Boys’ Under-12: Subrata Diwakar (Bhopal)

Boys’ Under-14: Khushveen Jeffrey (Indore)

Girls’ Under-14: Vedika Shridhar (Indore)

Men’s Singles: Akash Nandwal (Indore)

Men’s Doubles: Akash and Virbhadra

Women’s Singles: Ganeshi Aniya (Indore)

Rising Star of Tennis: Pushpendra Singh Jat

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 08:41 PM IST