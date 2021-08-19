Madhya Pradesh: State logs 18 new cases, positivity rate 0.02 %

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh continued to report a steady rise in Covid-19 cases as 18 more people were diagnosed with the infection on Thursday, according to the health department.

Bhopal reported 6 corona cases, while Indore and Jabalpur reported three new cases each. Rajgarh and Rewa recorded 2 corona cases each, while one case each has been reported in Gwalior and Panna. The count of recoveries rose to 7,81,471, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,515, the official said, adding that the central state is left with 95 active cases.

Covid-19 positive rate stands at 0.02 per cent. As many as 77676 samples were sent for testing at state level.

Madhya Pradesh reported 4,42,529 vaccinations taking the overall tally to 3,95,80,879 on Thursday. First dose vaccination climbed to 3,31,20,629 and second dose vaccination to 64,60,250. Vaccines were administered at 4,060 centres.

Indore reported 13,969, while Bhopal reported 9,060 vaccinations. Jabalpur reported 12,001 vaccinations. Gwalior reported 6,515 vaccinations. Chhindwara, Sehore, Dewas, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Hoshangabad and Narsingpur reported 12,066; 12,313; 12,629; 12,005; 12,789 ;12,358 and 12,753 respectively.

Khargone reported 16,023 vaccinations while Mandsaur reported 15,230 vaccinations. Guna, Katni, Shajapur, Neemuch, Agar reported 8,059; 8,638 ;8,876; 8,538 and 8,598 vaccinations respectively. Burhanpur reported 9,488 vaccinations. Sheopur recorded 1,212 vaccinations while Harda recorded 1,995 vaccinations.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 11:24 PM IST