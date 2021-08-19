Madhya Pradesh: Army man takes loan in name of namesake from 14 banks, booked

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An army man was cheated by another personnel of more than Rs 41 lakh as they both shared the same name, said police on Thursday.

The SHO of Kohhefiza Anil Vajpyee told Free Press that Jadhav Rajesh son of Devsen approached the police alleging that someone took loan from different banks in his name.

In his complaint, Jadhav Rajesh Devsen stated that when he has gone to take loan from the bank, he was informed that he had already taken the loan of Rs 41.21 lakh and presently recovery of Rs 25 lakh was still pending against him.

Stunned by the information, Jadhav Rajesh Devsen immediately went to police requesting to register a complaint.

When the police searched the person who had taken the loan, they found the complainant namesake had taken the load.

The loan taker name was Jadhav Rajesh, son of Tukaram.

The SHO said that the accused had taken loan using the papers of the complainant. The accused had made changed some details in the papers.

The mobile number which he had seeded with the account number was of the accused.

Through the mobile number the police came to know the accused name but track him down as the phone was switched off.

The complainant told the police that the accused was also posted in Bangalore and during their posting the accused had stolen his documents.

After that, both were posted in Bhopal and during posting, the accused had obtained loan from 14 different banks worth Rs 41.21 lakh.

A police team reached the army headquarters to take the information about the accused. The team was asked to come back again on Monday.

Thursday,August 19, 2021