Madhya Pradesh: State Education Board exams to start from 12 February

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced that board exams for class 10 and 12 for the academic session 2022 will be held from February 12, said Mukesh Kumar Malviya, public relation officer of the state education board.

The MPBSE has said that theory exams will be conducted between February 12 to March 20, 2022 while practical exams will be held from February 12 to March 31, 2022.

The schedule of exam of class 10 and 12 and other exams organized by the MPBSE will be released soon, said the board official.

More than 6.50 lakh students had appeared for class 12 in previous session. About 9.25 lakh students had registered for board exams for class 10 last year.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 05:50 PM IST