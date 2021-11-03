e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Centre reduces excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets WHO approval
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 05:50 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State Education Board exams to start from 12 February

The MPBSE has said that theory exams will be conducted between February 12 to March 20, 2022 while practical exams will be held from February 12 to March 31, 2022.
Staff Reporter
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education office in Bhopal | FP Pic

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education office in Bhopal | FP Pic

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced that board exams for class 10 and 12 for the academic session 2022 will be held from February 12, said Mukesh Kumar Malviya, public relation officer of the state education board.

The MPBSE has said that theory exams will be conducted between February 12 to March 20, 2022 while practical exams will be held from February 12 to March 31, 2022.

The schedule of exam of class 10 and 12 and other exams organized by the MPBSE will be released soon, said the board official.

More than 6.50 lakh students had appeared for class 12 in previous session. About 9.25 lakh students had registered for board exams for class 10 last year.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Man kills his brother-in-law over frequent visits to in-laws' house

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 05:50 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal