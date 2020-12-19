Madhya Pradesh: State capital shivers with continued drop in temperature

BHOPAL: The state capital shivered with the continued drop in temperatures on Saturday. There was a sharp drop of 7°Celsius within three days, bringing with it bone-chilling cold. Bhopal registered 13.6°Celsius on Wednesday; on Friday, it was 7.4°Celsius; and now, it is 6.6°Celsius on Saturday.

However, the sunny weather has increased the day temperature, so it is a matter of relief for Bhopalites. Otherwise, the northerly wind which is blowing at 10km-12km from the northern belt, which is in the grip of intense cold, has infused biting cold.

Heaters and fire comfort

Normal life has been affected in the state capital as the temperature went down to 6.6°Celsius on Saturday morning. This is the lowest temperature of the season. With the temperature going down across the state, people are seen bringing out the room heaters and huddling around fires at crossroads in the state capital. After a slight relief from chills, people faced the brunt of a bone-chilling night.