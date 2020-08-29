Bhopal Weather Update: Rain paralyses health services, water enters Chirayu Hospital

Heavy rain, which continued to lash state capital for the second consecutive day, paralysed health services on Saturday as water entered hospitals’ premises. Bhopal Municipal Corporation teams were pressed to siphon off rain water from low lying areas and basements in the state capital. The heavy rain disrupted power supply lines in state capital as tree branches feel on main power supply lines.

Rain water entered Chirayu Hospital (Bairagarh), a Covid Centre, on Saturday. The rain water entered hospital inundating its parking space. Hospital staffers were pressed into service to remove excess water. It hampered the health services given to corona infected patients.

Kolanse river, which contributes much of rain water to Upper Lake (Bhopal), forced authorities to open four sluice gates flooding catchment areas. Rain water entered marriage gardens that have been developed in catchment areas on Bairgarh Road.

The city recorded 83 mm of rainfall on Saturday taking the total rainfall to 1,022 mm against normal rainfall of 771.5mm. This is 33 per cent above normal rainfall.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was pressed in Damkheda and other areas of Kolar for rescue. Collector Avinash Lawania visited Damkheda to seek rescue operation. He appealed to people to avoid visiting water bodies during monsoon.

Biker rescued in Parvalia

Biker Rahul Baghel of Chandukhedi was rescued in Parvalia who rode through heavily waterlogged bridge at Morga river despite warning from locals. He was swept away. Administration rescued him from deep water. He was trying to cross the bridge.