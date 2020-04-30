Madhya Pradesh: Starvation death in Tikamgarh district, Congress condemns Shivraj goverment for failure

A couple reportedly died of hunger in Jarua village in Tikamgarh district recently. The Congress raised the issue and blamed BJP-led state government for not providing proper facilities to deprived people. The couple is said to have died in last 10 days.

According to villagers, Sukhdas Chadar had no food to feed his family. His wife Laxmi was ill and to bear hospital expenses Sukhdas had taken the loan after mortgaging his land. But the problem did not end there. As the lockdown started, the family was not able to go for treatment. The family of six - two boys, two sisters and parents – had no proper food to eat.

The villagers claimed that they borrowed food grains from neighbours who too couldn’t help for long.

The elder daughter said that parents would bring food from outside to feed them while they would sleep without food. This caused death of their mother Laxmi of April 19 and father on April 25. The Congress leader Vikram Choudhary has criticised the incident. He alleged that the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who gained power by hook or crook has failed on every front.

“The CM had declared that every family will get ration. Then why are people dying of starvation in the state?” he demanded to know. He said he will file a complaint with MP Human Rights Commission to seek action against people responsible for the incident. Choudhary said Khargapur’s ex-Congress MLA Chanda Rani Gour provided food and cash to family but state government didn’t help.