Madhya Pradesh sports department in a dilemma over chief minister's 10-year-old announcement

BHOPAL: An announcement, made by Chief Minister Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan 10 years ago, came to light in the House again on Monday. The matter came up through a question. Congress legislator PC Sharma put up a question about construction of a cricket stadium in Bhopal.

Sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said the district administration had allotted 20:40 acres in Nathu Barkheda for construction of the proposed stadium. Nevertheless, nobody can still say when the construction of the stadium will begin. Scindia said the process for appointing a consultant for the construction of the stadium had begun. According to Scindia, an indoor stadium will be constructed in the TT Nagar stadium in Bhopal.

Chouhan announced after India had won the World Cup in 2011 that a stadium would be constructed to organise international cricket matches. Ten years have passed since the announcement was made, but the construction of the stadium is yet to begin. The sports department demanded land from the district administration after Chouhan made the announcement. Several years have passed since the land was allotted, but the sports department has failed to start the work.

There was a proposal for setting up a ‘Khel Gaon (Sports Village)’ in the state capital, where the stadium was to be built. The sports village project has been scrapped.