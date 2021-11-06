Madhya Pradesh: Speeding bike hits wall, girl flies away from it, bumps into wall fencing, dies

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding two-wheeler hit a wall and the impact of the collision was so much that a young girl sitting behind the bike flew away from it and bumped into the fencing wire of the barrier. As a wire pierced through her neck she died on the spot and her friend, who was driving the bike, sustained severe injuries.

The incident occurred near Girls’ Christ Church School under Omti Nagar police station late Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Renu Thakur, 25, a resident of Churhat in Sidhi district.

Police said Renu, who was working with a private firm, was living along with her sister at a rented room at Sainik Society in Madanmahal locality. She left home late Friday night along with her friend Rahul Jatav.

“They were riding on a sports bike. While they were passing through Christ Church School, Jatav lost control over the bike that first hit an electric pole and then rammed into a wall of the school. The impact of the collision was so much that a girl flew away and bumped into the fencing,” said a police officer.

The officer said that the girl had also sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot.

Jatav, who was reportedly drunk, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

In-charge of Omti Nagar police station, SPS Baghel said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 05:31 PM IST