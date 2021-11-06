Madhya Pradesh: Shivpuri Congress leader booked for rape, extortion

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress leader in Shivpuri allegedly raped a lawyer on the pretext of marriage. He tried to extort money from the victim as he threatened her with dire consequences. The accused Girriraj Sharma Aichwada 45, a resident of Aichwada, is married and has three children, said Kotwali police.

The accused had come into contact with the woman lawyer during his case in 2019 and raped her while promising to marry her. The accused raped the victim several times hiding his marital status and also began demanding money from her.

The 32-year-old complainant told police that he always avoided her whenever she pressed for marriage.

However, the accused began demanding money from the victim a few months ago. When she refused to give in to his demands, the accused threatened her through their WhattsApp chats, said the cops.

Incharge of Kotwali police station Sunil Khemaria said accused has been booked under Sections 376, 506 and 384 of the IPC. He said the accused is on the run. Shivpuri Congress district president Shriprakash Sharma acknowledged that Giriraj was a member of the Congress party but his present status was not known.

