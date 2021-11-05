Madhya Pradesh: Offering prayers at Kedarnath Temple will now be easier, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various development projects at Kedarnath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that offering prayers at Kedarnath Temple will now be easier.

"Today, after visiting Baba Kedarnath, the Prime Minister inaugurated many development works along with unveiling the statue of Adi Shankaracharya. Now Baba Kedar's 'darshan' (offering prayers) will be easier," the Chief Minister told reporters here today.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister during his visit to Kedarnath Temple, inaugurated various redevelopment projects worth Rs 130 crores including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister today had earlier tuned in to the live telecast of the Prime Minister's visit from the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Other party officials and workers were also present.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also watched the live telecast of the Prime Minister's visit to Kedarnath from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh also watched it live from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan watched it live from Ramanathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu where a special event was organised.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur watched the live programme from Kangra.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 01:52 PM IST