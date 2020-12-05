Madhya Pradesh: Spa owner, customer sexually harass woman employee, booked

BHOPAL: The Kolar police on Saturday registered a case against spa owner and a customer on charges of sexual harassment of a woman employee.

The 19-year-old employee worked as a receptionist in a spa centre. She said spa owner Muskan sent her in the room where accused Madan Tripathi locked her and sexually harassed her. The incident happened on Friday evening.

She also told police that Tripathi tried to harass her earlier but she did not entertain him. She had even asked Muskan to send the man out. However, Muskan allowed him inside and send him into a room. She told police that Muskan asked her to enter the room without telling her that Tripathi was present there.

When she entered the room, Tripathi locked it and tried to harass her but she raised alarm. Though he tried to flee, he was held by the staff. She also told police that Muskan tried to settle the matter and asked her not to involve police. She, however, went to Kolar police station and lodged a complaint.