Madhya Pradesh: Slight rise in corona cases in state

BHOPAL: The state reported slight increase in corona positive cases on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh reported 865 positive cases taking its tally to 176468 and toll to 3017 with 13 new deaths. Total cured patients are 165715 in the state while 792 patients were cured in single day. Positive rate also increased to 3.2 per cent. Previously, it was below 3 per cent. In all, 205 samples were rejected and 26776 samples were sent for testing.

According to information, Sagar reported 36 positive corona cases, Ratlam reported 33 cases, Sehore reported 10 cases. Similarly, Raisen reported 16 cases, Datia reported 18 positive cases. Singrauli reported 17 positive cases, Vidisha reported 21 positive cases while Shahdol and Balaghat reported 18 positive cases each. Rajgarh reported 17 cases and Rewa reported 23 positive cases. Guna reported 11 and Dindori reported 10 positive cases.

Indore reported 81 positive cases, taking its tally to 34528 and toll to 690. Jabalpur reported 31 positive cases and its tally stood at 13000. Gwalior reported 81 positives cases and its tally was 12679.