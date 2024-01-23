Madhya Pradesh: Six-year Void, No SI Recruitment Since 2018

MP police constable/ Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In 2021, a young man with aspirations of joining the police force tragically ended his life in Guna district The reason: The man had crossed the age limit for appearing in the recruitment exam for the sub-inspectors (SI) in the state police force. He had been waiting for the notifications for vacancies since 2018, and when it did not happen, he took his own life.

The state government has not undertaken sub-inspector recruitments for the past six years, making the wait for numerous young men and women aspiring to don the khaki with two stars on their shoulders increasingly prolonged.

Notably, the last time SI posts were advertised was in 2018. Due to the Corona pandemic, the state government had given a three-year relaxation in the maximum age for candidates taking the recruitment exams. The relaxation expired last year. Several aspirants who were aspiring to become SI have now settled for the police constable post because of the age constraint.

Indian Youth Congress leader Gaurav Tripathi, told Free Press the Guna-based aspirant belonged to a well-to-do family and harboured a strong desire to join the police force. But when he failed to secure entry due to surpassing the age limit, the dejected man took the extreme step.

500 SI posts to be advertised this year

PHQ officials said that around 500 posts of SI will be advertised in the current year, however, this development brings no relief to the aspirants who, having dedicated years preparing, find themselves disqualified due to age eligibility.

Recruitment on 611 posts held in 2017

In the year 2014, applications were invited to fill 720 posts. Next year, the recruitment process for 668 posts was carried out. In 2016, as many as 863 posts were filled and in subsequent year recruitment proceedings were conducted for 611 posts.

Norms drafted, rule book prepared: ADG

“Yes, it is true that sub-inspectors haven't been recruited for the past five years. Covid-19 pandemic was one reason. Nothing happened for around two-and-a-half years due to that. Then, there were some issues related to the recruitment agency. But now the process has been initiated. Norms are being drafted and as soon as the rule book is prepared, it will be sent to ESB.”

- Sanjiv Shami, ADG selection and recruitment.