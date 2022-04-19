Madhya Pradesh: Singrauli district hospital to be upgraded to 300 beds

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District hospital of Singrauli will be upgraded from 200 bed to 300 beds. District hospital administration has sent the proposal to Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary in this regard, according to state government officials.

Minister Dr Chaudhary took the stock of medical facilities from Civil Surgeon Singrauli in the district hospital over phone.

Due to the inconvenience in the management in the arrival of more than the number of patients in the 200-bed hospital by the Civil Surgeon, Health Minister Dr. Chowdhary instructed the Civil Surgeon to send the proposal for additional 100 bedded capacity addition over the phone. He also spoke to patients through video call.

Like every week, Health Minister Dr. Choudhary was interacting with patients treated at District Hospital, Dewas and Singrauli through video conferencing, in a series of direct interaction with patients through video call in two districts. Health Minister Dr Choudhary discussed with various patients, who were undergoing treatment at District Hospital Dewas, through video conferencing, inquired about their condition and the facilities being provided in the hospital.

Similarly, minister interacted with patients at District Hospital Singrauli. He inquired about the hospital management and facilities and gave instructions to the officials.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:19 PM IST