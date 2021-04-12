Madhya Pradesh: Shortage of Remdesivir to end in 3 days: CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the shortage of the Remdesivir injection will end in three days. Chouhan made the statement at a press conference on Monday. He also said that the government had ordered the purchase of oxygen concentrators.

There would be 2,000 oxygen concentrators, he said, adding that such concentrators get oxygen from the environment and supply it to patients. However, the government planned to buy oxygen to meet the emergency situation, he said.

Chouhan said, “If people lock their legs and faces, there will be no lockdown.” He appealed to the people not to come out of their homes without important work. Chouhan said that the hospitals had been asked to increase the number of beds and set up corona care centres, and that efforts were being made to deal with the dearth of medicines and equipment.

He said that the crisis management committees had imposed curfew with the consent of the citizens and a ban on people’s movements and on opening of markets was necessary to arrest the virus.