Madhya Pradesh government ensures availability of 21,862 units of Remdesivir

BHOPAL: The government ensured the availability of a total of 21,862 units of Remdesivir injections in the state on Sunday. A separate batch of 5,000 units of injection was supplied to the medical colleges and attached hospitals. Commissioner of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) P Narhari said that 4,000 vials of injection were made available to Indore on Saturday. Today, the public—as well as private—hospitals were expected to get 5,000 vials each.

However, the pharmacy companies have said that it will take four days to one week more in running normal supplies of Remdesivir in the state. The government has taken over direct supply to the hospitals according to their requirements. On the other hand, the government has contacted various pharma companies—such as Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, SunPharma and Mylan—for the Remdesivir injection.

‘At least 4 more days…’

"The government has taken over the supply of Remdesivir injections and it’s making direct supply to hospitals according to their requirements because of the shortage all around. It’ll take a minimum of four more days for the situation to turn normal. We hope that, after four days, it’ll be normally available in all the medical stores," said Nitin Dhawani of Disha Pharma.

‘At least 1 more week…’

"The Union government has banned the export of Remdesivir. So, now, it’ll be available. The Madhya Pradesh government has taken over the control of Remdesivir supply, but it will take one week for normality to return to the market," remarked Rajiv Shinghal, general secretary, All-India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists.

Oxygen situation

The state government has made arrangements for 244 tons of oxygen. More tankers are being pressed into service for transporation of oxygen. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government was in regular touch with oxygen producers and distributors to ensure availability of oxygen in the state for Covid patients.