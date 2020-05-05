Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan restarts Sambal scheme stopped by Congress

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan re-launched Sambal scheme on Tuesday.

He clicked the mouse and transferred Rs 41.33 crore to the accounts of each beneficiary of the scheme.

In a video conference with beneficiaries, he said the previous government had stopped the Sambal scheme, but his government restarted it.

The cards of the beneficiaries cancelled by the previous government will be useful, Chouhan said, adding that, when he was the chief minister he had launched the scheme.

Sambal is not a scheme but a help for the poor, future of the children, trust of the elderly and the empowerment of women, he said.

He said some people became reach because of resources they had, but a large section of the population is still poor.

The government is providing justice to that section by taking tax from the rich, he said.

Chouhan also spoke to those who were given Rs 2 lakh after the death of their near and dear ones.

Chouhan said Sambal Yojna was launched in 2018, and a sum of Rs 703 crore was spent on the scheme in 2018-19.

The aim of the scheme is to provide social security to SC/ST beneficiaries.

A pregnant woman will get Rs 4,000 before delivery and Rs 12,000 after delivery, he said.

Under the scheme, a sum of Rs 30,000 will be given to each of the 5,000 students who belong to the family of beneficiaries and obtain the highest marks in the class 12th, Chouhan said.

When they will pass the class 12th examination, the government will pay their fees for higher studies, he said.

Under the scheme, the government will also give financial benefits to those who will excel in sports, Chouhan said.

A family member of a Sambal beneficiary taking part in any all-India sports event will be given Rs 50,000 as incentive, Chouhan said.

Home and minister Narottam Mishra, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, cooperatives, food, civil supplies minister Govind Singh Rajput, agriculture development minister Kamal Patel and minister for tribal welfare department Meena Singh were present at the video conference.