Madhya Pradesh: 'Shiv Sena's leader' among 10 arrested for running sex racket

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have busted an alleged sex racket and arrested 10 persons including a woman, who claims herself as the state president of Shiv Sena’s women cell, sources said.

The woman identified as Anupama Tiwari has mentioned herself as a social worker and Shiv Sena leader in her social media profiles. She is reportedly the kingpin of the racket.

Sources said that police received inputs that sex racket was being run from a house near Sehore bus stand. A police team raided the house late Sunday night and detained four girls, three customers, a driver and a woman who was working as manager at the sex racket den.

Sources said that the house which was raided by police belonged to Tiwari, who was also arrested from the spot. All four girls arrested by police are from Bhopal. They were hired by Tiwari.

Sources added that Tiwari, who also claimed himself as a journalist, had contested Sehore Municipality Election on the ticket of Shiv Sena in 2015, though she managed to get only 694 votes.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 02:54 PM IST