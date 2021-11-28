e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 8,774 new COVID-19 cases, 621 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category with overall AQI of 372
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 02:13 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Schools to operate with 50% strength, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after review meeting on COVID-19

A few days ago, the government had issued an order that schools would be opened with the full strength of the students.
Staff Reporter
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. |

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that schools would be operated with 50% strength from Monday.

The decision was taken in a review meeting held at CM House on COVID-19 on Sunday.

A few days ago, the government had issued an order that schools would be opened with the full strength of the students.

“Though the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is not reported in India, we have taken certain important decisions to protect the state from the pandemic. We have decided that schools will be opened with only 50% strength. They must have to continue online classes, so that the students who do not want to attend classes physically can continue their study,” Chouhan said after the meeting.

He added that parents will not be forced to send their children to schools. “Permission of parents is required for joining physical classes,” he said.

Besides, Chouhan has also instructed to ensure availability of beds, medicines, proper oxygen supplies and other essential requirements at the hospitals.

“I am also holding a collectors-SPs conference on Monday. Thereafter, detailed guidelines will be issued,” he said.

Chouhan also appealed to the citizens of the state to follow COVID-19 protocols and get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Non-receivers of second Covid jab get SMS saying they have to Madhya Pradesh: Non-receivers of second Covid jab get SMS saying they have to

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 02:13 PM IST
Advertisement