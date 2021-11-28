Madhya Pradesh: Schools to operate with 50% strength, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after review meeting on COVID-19

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that schools would be operated with 50% strength from Monday.

The decision was taken in a review meeting held at CM House on COVID-19 on Sunday.

A few days ago, the government had issued an order that schools would be opened with the full strength of the students.

“Though the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is not reported in India, we have taken certain important decisions to protect the state from the pandemic. We have decided that schools will be opened with only 50% strength. They must have to continue online classes, so that the students who do not want to attend classes physically can continue their study,” Chouhan said after the meeting.

He added that parents will not be forced to send their children to schools. “Permission of parents is required for joining physical classes,” he said.

Besides, Chouhan has also instructed to ensure availability of beds, medicines, proper oxygen supplies and other essential requirements at the hospitals.

“I am also holding a collectors-SPs conference on Monday. Thereafter, detailed guidelines will be issued,” he said.

Chouhan also appealed to the citizens of the state to follow COVID-19 protocols and get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.

