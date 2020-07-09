Madhya Pradesh School of Drama may hold online auditions for admissions

In wake of Covid-19, Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) may conduct auditions for admissions to 2020-21 session through live streaming if the situation doesn't improves significantly.

The final selection process will start from the last week of July or the first week of August. The new session is to begin from September.

Director of MPSD, Alok Chatterjee told Free Press that the final decision would be taken after assessing the situation in mid-July. If corona pandemic is under control by then, the applicants will be called to Bhopal for auditions. "Otherwise, we have an option of conducting auditions online, through live streaming," he said.

More than 200 applications have been received for admission to 30 seats in the one-year course of the MPSD. Applicants from over 15 states including J&K, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha and Chhattisgarh have showed interest in the course. One application has also been received from Nepal.

The applicants would be short-listed on the basis of their bio-data and the selected students would have to perform before a jury for final selection.

School to get Chabutara Rangmanch' soon

'Chabutara Rangmanch', an open air theatre is being constructed on the new premises of the MPSD. The theatre, being built in the open area behind the Mulla Ramooji Sanskriti Bhavan, would be used by the students for holding rehearsals and programmes. Cultural organisations and groups from the city would also be allowed to use the place for holding poetry recitals and plays –free of cost on Saturdays and Sundays. The MPSD has been shifted recently from Shyamala Hills to Sanskriti Bhavan. The director of MPSD said that the theatre would be ready in ten days.