Madhya Pradesh: School education department starts Back to School drive

As state governments are still mulling whether to reopen schools (in view of second wave of Covid-19), the school education department has issued instructions to start Back to School campaign to bring back students in classrooms.

Several countries that had opened schools and colleges despite warning by World Health Organisation had to shut them down after surge in numbers of Covid patients. However, Rajya Shiksha Kendra, an arm of school education department, has issued directives to start a campaign to draw students back to classrooms.

The objective of Back to School is “to eradicate fear of Covid-19 among students and to bring students back to schools regularly and to continue with their studies”.

It also instructs authorities concerned to make efforts for regular presence of students in schools. The letter says that help and support of School Management Committees (SMC), Panchayati Raj organisations, other children and students’ bodies should be sought for this purpose.

The letter stresses on presence of school children in classes while referring to ‘School Chale Abhiyan’. It has instructed school authorities to create pleasant ambience in schools for the new session. It has also asked authorities to ensure community participation to make programme successful.

The letter issued by commissioner Lokesh Jatav says that teachers should focus on ‘catch-up’ programme that should aim at recovering the academic loss of students due to Covid-19. Commissioner, Raya Shiksha Kendra, Lokesh Jatav said the letter was issued while releasing composite grant to schools.