Madhya Pradesh: Savarkar was India’s 'Nostradamus'; had predicted the challenges India would face, says Central Information Commissioner

Central Information Commissioner, Uday Mahurkar addressing an evening at Ravindra Bhavan on Saturday | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was India’s ‘Nostradamus’ who accurately predicted the challenges India would face in the future. He had predicted that India would face problems due to infiltration in Assam. He had also made forecasts about Pakistan.”

This was claimed by Uday Mahurkar, former journalist and Central Information Commissioner. Mahurkar was speaking at a national seminar on ‘Swadheenta Andolan Ka Vimarsh: Tab Aur Ab” organised jointly by the Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalaya in association with Dattopant Thengadi Shodh Sansthan at Ravindra Bhavan on Saturday.

Mahurkar said that Savarkar had predicted the security challenges India would face 60-80 years earlier. He also said that in 1937 when Sindh was separated from the Bombay Province, Savarkar had described it as an ‘Anglo-Muslim conspiracy’.

“Savarkar was invited to join the Congress but he refused point blank. He described the creation of Pakistan as Congress’s self-goal. Savarkar was not a pure nationalist, who was not a worshipper of Gandhi but of Chatrapati Shivaji.Mahatma Gandhi went to Jinnah’s home to meet him on 17 occasions but did not visit Savarkar even once,” Mahurkar further added..