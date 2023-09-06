Madhya Pradesh: Sanchi Becomes Country's First Solar City

FPJ web desk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The World Heritage Site Sanchi in Raisen district has become India's first solar city. The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan formally launched it today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister Chouhan stressed the need for optimum use of renewable energy. Referring to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of conserving energy, he said that Madhya Pradesh is realizing his vision with greater social responsibility. A 600-megawatt capacity floating solar plant has been established at the Onkareshwar Dam.

Sanchi has conveyed a message of peace to the world. Now, it will convey the message of harnessing solar energy. An MoU was signed to make Sanchi a Net Zero City between the Renewable Energy Department and IIT Kanpur.

The Chief Minister said that the production of electricity from coal and other resources causes a negative impact on the environment. The citizens of Sanchi, the Renewable Energy Department, and all scientists have done commendable task by resorting to solar energy option. He expressed gratitude to the scholars, scientists, and experts working in the field of energy conservation.

Chouhan said that an important chapter has been added to the history of Sanchi and the country. As a result of the solar project with a capacity of three megawatts in Nagauri near Sanchi, Sanchi has become a solar city. In the near future, a five-megawatt solar project will be established in Gulgaon, which will meet the energy needs of the agricultural sector.

The Chief Minister said that the Sanchi Solar City will reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by more than 14,000 tons. This is equivalent to more than 238,000 trees. Environment pollution will be reduced with eco-friendly facilities, and e-vehicles will be encouraged. Four commercial charging points and three e-rickshaw charging points have been set up. The use of battery vehicles will also result in saving more than 9 lakh rupees worth of diesel.

Sanchi citizens became solar energy literate

Chouhan said that about 7 thousand citizens in Sanchi have taken a pledge to save electricity by using solar stand lamps, solar study lamps, solar lanterns in their homes. The concept of solar for every home was successful. About 63 kilowatt capacity solar plants have been installed on domestic rooftops. Energy audit of the central and state government offices and establishments in the city was conducted. Under the Energy Literacy Campaign, the people of Sanchi introduced awareness in the field of energy saving and energy conservation. The use of the plants will reduce electricity bills by about Rs 22 lakh per year.

Appreciable to make net zero city

The Chief Minister Chouhan said that the resolve to make Sanchi a Net Zero city with the help of IIT Kanpur is a commendable step. This city will be an example before the world. It is very important to save the environment. The increasing energy needs have to be met by the use of renewable energy. Soon solar pumps will also help in agriculture. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Energy Literacy Campaign has received a good support.

Public Health and Welfare Minister Prabhuram Chowdhary said that Sanchi, famous for Buddhist Stupa will now be known as Solar City. Solar lamps have been widely distributed in Sanchi. Children and elders have been educated to conserve energy. Charging points have also been installed at various places. Chief Minister Chouhan has approved development works in Raisen and Vidisha districts including Sanchi. Chief Minister Chouhan has always been conscious about the development of civic amenities in Sanchi.

Principal Secretary Energy Sanjay Dubey said that Prime Minister Modi had given a call to develop Solar City. Sanchi will create identity of an ideal solar city. The students of Sanchi have become energy literate, for this they have also passed the prescribed examination. The streets of Sanchi have started lighting up even at night. The tourists are taking advantage of them. Mobile phones are also being charged with solar energy.

Key facts

• Annual saving of 7.68 crores on electricity expenditure.

• Tourists visiting Sanchi will get enhanced facilities.

• Shops and the streets of residential area have started lighting up.

• Citizens of Sanchi have adopted an idea of Solar in every home.

• Energy audit of the offices located in the city was done.

• The urban population has been sensitized and educated on energy saving measures.

Announcements for Raisen

• Medical college will be approved in Raisen.

• Nagar Panchayat building will be constructed in Sanchi.

• Statue of Maharana Pratap will be installed in Sanchi.

• Support will be given for development of Ahirwar Dharmashala in Sanchi.

• A special fund of Rs 2 crore will be sanctioned for development works in Sanchi area.

• Two roads of Sanchi Nagar Panchayat area will be constructed.

• Raisen District Panchayat building will be constructed.

• CM Rise School will be approved in Salamatpur.

IIT Mumbai's Prof. Chetan Singh Solanki, who has played an active role in the International Solar Mission, was also present. Saransh Vajpayee of World Resource Institute, Ashish Garg of IIT Kanpur, Rajeev Jindal, Mr. Ravishekhar, Prof. BK Sethi, Mr. VK Sinha, Vice Chancellor of RGPV Sunil Kumar were present. Darshan Singh of Kisan Morcha, Raisen District Panchayat President Yashwant Singh, Rakesh Sharma were present among the people's representatives. The vote of thanks was expressed by Karmaveer Sharma, Managing Director of Energy Development Corporation.

