Madhya Pradesh: National Clean Air Day Programme Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, the national ceremony of International Clean Air Day-2023 (International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies) will start on Thursday, September 7 at 11 am at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium. Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey, State Environment Minister Hardeep Singh Dang, Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh will be special guests in the programme focused on "Together for Clean Air". This is the first time that the national programme of “International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies” is being organised in a state outside Delhi.

Principal Secretary Environment, Gulshan Bamra said that in the National Clean Air Programme, a "Compendium" of best efforts by cities to reduce air pollution will also be released. This will give impetus to the efforts being made by other cities towards clean air. The cities securing the top three places in the Clean Air Survey-2023 will also be awarded in the Clean Air Day national programme to be organised in Bhopal by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Environment Department. Madhya Pradesh has achieved special success in this. In the category of cities with population of more than ten lakh, Indore has secured top place, Bhopal has got 5th place, Jabalpur 13th and Gwalior 41st place. In the category of cities between 3 to 10 lakh, Sagar has been ranked 10th in the country and in the category of cities with population less than 3 lakh Dewas has been ranked 6th.

In Clean Air Survey 2023, Indore has been ranked first in the category of cities with population more than 10 lakh, Agra second, Thane third, in the category of population 3 to 10 lakh Amravati is ranked first, Moradabad second, Guntur third and in the category of population less than 3 lakh, Parwanoo is first, Kala Amb is second and Angul is third.

The programme will also showcase short films based on success stories of the National Clean Air Programme and Mission Life. The exhibition to be organised on this occasion will have stalls on Mission Life, cow dung wood, waste management, carbon capture, pollution control measures, plastic waste management, clean air project, selfie kiosk, pollution control in cement industry, Bhima bamboo plantation etc.

