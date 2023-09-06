MP Horror: 8-year-old Out To Defecate Axed To Death By Mentally Ill Neighbour In Ashoknagar

FP Photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrifying incident, a man axed an 8-year-old child to death, while he was out to defecate, in Ashoknagar district on Wednesday. Police have arretsed the 60-year-old accused who is the victim’s neighbour and is reportedly mentally ill.

The matter pertains to Sirsi Nai village of Naisarai police station area of the district.

According to the information, Shivansh, 8 year old son of Sunil Pal, resident of Sirsi Nai village, had gone outside his house to defecate on Wednesday when his neighbour Majboot Singh, attacked him.

The shocking incident took place barely 100 meters away from the child’s house.

It is being said that the child was attacked with an axe 5 to 6 times on his neck and leg due to which he died on the spot. After the incidnet, the accused fled the scene.

Grandfather spotted the kid's body

After some time, the grandfather of the deceased child, Maukam Singh, was going out of his house when he saw that his grandson was lying in a pool of blood and had died. As soon as the grandfather saw his grandson soaked in blood, he started shouting. Hearing his screams, neighbors and family members reached the spot.

Locals informed the police about the incident who then reached the crime scene and arrested the accused. The victim’s dead body has been handed over to the family members after conducting a post-mortem.

