Madhya Pradesh: Rickshaw driver’s assaulter arrested, one still at large   

The absconding key accused in the recent attack on an autorickshaw driver has fallen into police net. Abhishek Dubey was arrested near Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, while another accused Chandan Singh managed to flee, said police.

The Jabalpur police have booked the two accused under NSA. SP had announced Rs 10,000 reward on the arrest of each of the absconding accused.

The ASP Agam Jain informed the media, that the mastermind Dubey alias Gudi Raja was arrested but other accused Chandan Singh managed to give police a slip. The duo was travelling in a car, which was intercepted near Ghaziabad, the official said, adding that they had intended to cross the international border to Nepal. After taking into their custody, police paraded Dubey.