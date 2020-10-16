Madhya Pradesh: Rickshaw driver’s assaulter arrested, one still at large   

The absconding key accused in the recent attack on an autorickshaw driver has fallen into police net. Abhishek Dubey was arrested near Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, while another accused Chandan Singh managed to flee, said police.
The Jabalpur police have booked the two accused under NSA. SP had announced Rs 10,000 reward on the arrest of each of the absconding accused.
The ASP Agam Jain informed the media, that the mastermind Dubey alias Gudi Raja was arrested but other accused Chandan Singh managed to give police a slip. The duo was travelling in a car, which was intercepted near Ghaziabad, the official said, adding that they had intended to cross the international border to Nepal. After taking into their custody, police paraded Dubey.
Earlier on Sunday (October 11) a video went viral on social media in which , Abhishek Dubey, Chandan Singh, Akchay Shivhare and Manoj Dubey were seen allegedly beating up autorickshaw driver Ajit Vishwakarma, leaving him seriously injured.
The incident occurred under the Adhartal police station on Sunday at around 4.15 pm.
The police have arrested two assailants Akchay Shivhare and Manoj Dubey on Tuesday, on the basis of the video and complaint the case of attempt to murder was registered against the four accused of the incident. Whereas another case was also registered against the auto rickshaw driver Ajit Vishwakarma for reckless driving.
