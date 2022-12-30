Madhya Pradesh: Rewa collector inspects construction works of biomedical waste plant

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Rewa collector inspects construction works of biomedical waste plant

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa collector Manoj Pushp inspected the biomedical waste plant, which is underway construction at the Gudh industrial area of the city on Friday.

During the inspection, Collector Pushp issued several instructions too.

Collector Pushp took stock of all the construction works ongoing at the plant and directed the officials concerned to ensure its completion as soon as possible. He also opined that once the plant is established, the scientific disposal of medical biowaste will be facilitated across the entire Rewa division and a new industrial unit’s establishment will also be recorded.

Operators of the plant, Kshitij Dubey as well as Saurabh Shukla were present during the inspection, who told Collector Pushp that the construction work of the plant is almost over. They also said that currently, there is no power supply in the area, due to which, testing of the machines is not feasible at the moment. Power supply will be provided in the area within a month, they said.

Rewa municipal corporation commissioner, Mrinal Meena, Supervising engineer Shailendra Shukla and executive engineer, SK Chaturvedi were also present during the inspection.

