Madhya Pradesh : Retired IAS officer Manoj Shrivastava, Binay Rajaram to be feted with Kabir Samman

BHOPAL: Author Binay Rajaram (Bhopal) and retired IAS officer Manoj Shrivastava have been selected for the state government's ‘Rashtriya Kabir Samman’ for 2019 and 2020. The award carries a cash component of Rs 3 lakh.

The state government announced Kalidas Samman, Maithilisharan Gupt Samman, Kishore Samman, Lata Mangeshkar Samman, Iqbal Samman, Sharad Joshi Samman, Nanaji Deshmukh Samman, Kumar Gandharv Samman and Shikhar Samman for the years 2019 and 2020 on Wednesday.

Pt. Abhay Narayan Malik (Noida) and Pt. Bhajan Sopori (Delhi), Sunayna Hazarilal, Mumbai, Shanta-VP Dhananjayan, Chennai, Paramjit Singh, Delhi, Dhruv Mistry, Baroda, Anil Rastogi, Lucknow and Vaman Kendra, Mumbai will be felicitated with Kalidas Samman for the year 2019 and 2020 for their contribution in the of classic music and dance, theatre and fine arts respectively. The prize money of the awards is Rs 2 lakh each.

Shivkumar Tiwari, Jabalpur, Sachchidanand Joshi, New Delhi, Ashok Mishra, Mumbai, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Mumbai Shailendra Singh, Mumbai, Anand-Milind, Mumbai, Zakia Mashadi, Patna, Ali Ahmed Fatmi, Allahabad, Kailash Mandlekar, Harda and Vijay Manohar Tiwari, Bhopal will be feted with Maithilisharan Gupt Samman, Kishore Kumar Samman, Lata Mangeshkar Samman , Iqbal Samman, Sharad Joshi Samman for the year 20219 and 2020 respectively. The prize money of the awards is Rs 2 lakh each.

Narmada, Khargone and Gaumukhi Seva Dham, Korba have been selected for Nanaji Deshmukh Samman and the prize money of the awards is 2 lakh each. Meeta Pandit, Delhi and Suchismita-Debopriya, Thane will be feted with Kumar Gandharva Samman and its prize money is 1.25 lakh each .

Shawal Satyarthi, Gwalior, Hari Joshi, Bhopal, Naeem Kausar, Bhopal, Devi Sharan, Bhopal, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, Datia, Pro. Rahasbihari Dwivedi, Jabalpur, Devi Lal Patidar, Bhopal, Manish Pushkale, Delhi/Bhopal, Vaishali Gupta, Bhopal, K.G. Trivedi, Bhopal, Chandramadhav Barik, Bhopal, Alpana Vajpayee, Bhopal, Prabhakar Laxman Gohadkar, Gua., Pt. Sajjan Lal Brahmbhatt, Bhopal, Agnesh Kerketta, Bhopal, Purnima Chaturvedi, Bhopal, Babulal Bhola, Sagar and Varsha Agarwal, Indore will be awarded with Sikhar Samman for the year 2019 and 2020 respectively. The prize money of the awards is Rs 1 lakh each.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 11:16 PM IST