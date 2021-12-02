Madhya Pradesh: Resentment brewing among farmers for fertiliser shortage

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The shortage of fertiliser has sparked resentment among the farmers in Jabalpur district.

They queue up outside the cooperative societies for manure from dawn until sunset but sometimes return home empty-handed.

They claim that the fertiliser they are getting is much less than they require, besides they are given NKP-brand fertiliser in place of DAP-Urea.

A farmer Dinesh Patel says that he has been coming to the cooperative society office for the past three days to buy fertiliser but has to return home empty-handed.

“I have 50 acres, but the cooperative society is giving me only 10 bags of fertiliser, which fall short of my requirement,” Patel says.

Another farmer Sevakram Patel says, “We are not able to buy fertiliser from the market, as DAP, which cooperative society sells at Rs 1200, is at Rs 1700 to 2000.”

In charge of MARKFED Godown, Gyanshree Dhruve, however, said that there was shortage of fertiliser, but once the stock of manure is better, it will be given to farmers.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 04:09 PM IST