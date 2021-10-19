Madhya Pradesh: Relief to farmers affected by rains, says chief minister Shivraj Singh

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday assured farmers of help if their crops have been damaged by heavy rains. He said a survey will be carried out to assess the damage.

Once the damage gets assessed, the affected will get assistance. Farmers will also get benefit of crop insurance scheme. Necessary arrangements will be made for this.

“State government is with farmers in this hour of crisis. Madhya Pradesh government is farmer-friendly,” Chouhan said.

He said government will provide affordable electricity to different categories of farmers and domestic consumers. A subsidy of more than Rs 20,000 crore will be given by the government.

“Farmers get cheap electricity because government gives money from treasury. Disruption of electricity supply will not be allowed. There is power crisis all over the world. Many developed countries are also struggling with crisis. Prime Minister is aware of the problem. He will not allow Madhya Pradesh to suffer,” said Chouhan.

At the same time, chief minister caution against misuse of electricity. “Use of electricity as per need is in the interest of all. Everyone should try to save electricity. We should save electricity as much as possible,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 09:03 PM IST