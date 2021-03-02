Madhya Pradesh: Relief from rising mercury after major drop in temp

BHOPAL: There was relief from the increasingly hot weather with a major drop in the day, as well as night, temperature recorded in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The drop in the temperature has been attributed to the disappearance of the western disturbance. The condition is likely to prevail for the next couple of days and, then, the temperature will start soaring again due to a pair of western disturbances, which are expected to arrive shortly.

Bhopal recorded a drop of 3.5 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 31.3 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 17.0 degrees Celsius after a marginal rise. Indore recorded 33.4 degrees Celsius as the day temperature after a marginal drop of 0.8 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 15.0 degree Celsius after a drop of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In the districts: Dhar recorded a drop of 3.6 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 15.5 degrees Celsius, while Datia and Sagar recorded a drop of 3.2 degrees Celsius each in the night temperature. Datia recorded 11.5 degrees Celsius and Sagar recorded 16.0 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a drop of 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Shajapur, Gwalior and Khajuraho recorded a drop of 3.0 degrees Celsius each. Shajapur recorded 14.7 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a drop of 3.0 degrees Celsius and Gwalior recorded 11.7 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a drop of 3.0 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 12.0 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a drop of 3.0 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a drop of 3.8 degrees Celsius in the day temperature at 32.4 degrees Celsius.