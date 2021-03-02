Corona scare is on the rise again as Madhya Pradesh reports 331 fresh cases

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh reported 331 corona cases, pushing the infection tally to 262,433 and toll to 3,865 on Tuesday. Around 15,019 samples were sent for testing and 39 samples were rejected at the time of testing. The corona-positive rate in the state is 2.2 per cent. Indore reported 134 corona cases, taking its tally to 59,892 and toll to 933, while Bhopal reported 46 cases, taking its tally to 44,196 and toll to 618. Jabalpur reported 18 corona-positive cases. Chhindwara reported 19 cases, while Damoh reported 11.

Fourteen districts — Niwari, Ashok Nagar, Dindori, Mandla, Alirajpur, Umaria, Bhind, Seoni, Sidhi, Khandwa, Shahdol, Dewas, Morena, Shivpuri — recorded no corona cases at all. Panna, Datia, Harda, Katni and Rewa reported only one case each.

The total number of active cases is 2,973 in Madhya Pradesh. Burhanpur reported 51active cases, while Dindori recorded 24 and Sheopur reported 32. After Indore and Bhopal, Chhindwara reported the highest number of active cases — 103. Indore reported 1,069 active cases, while Bhopal reported 556 corona cases.

Only 14 districts in the state — Niwari, Ashok Nagar, Panna, Alirajpur, Umaria, Bhind, Guna, Seoni, Datia, Sidhi, Shahdol, Morena, Satna and Shivpuri — have active cases numbering below 10; otherwise, the other districts are reporting a high number of active cases.